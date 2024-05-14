Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RSHPF remained flat at $1.10 on Tuesday. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile
