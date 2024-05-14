Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $460.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

