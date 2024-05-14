Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $215,000 in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CVIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 2,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66.

Get Calvert International Responsible Index ETF alerts:

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calvert International Responsible Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.