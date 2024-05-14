Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. 463,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

