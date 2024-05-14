Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 94,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ET traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 2,256,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.