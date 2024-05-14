iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,642,000 after buying an additional 474,819 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

