iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,829,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.