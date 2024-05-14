iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,600 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the April 15th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,144,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,764,000 after purchasing an additional 450,173 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 221,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,947. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.03.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

