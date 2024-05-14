iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.48

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.48 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 67071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 598,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 597,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 513,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the period.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

