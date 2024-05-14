iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.53

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 145100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
