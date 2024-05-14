iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.53

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 145100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.13.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,198,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,354,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

