iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.86

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 4081382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 608,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

