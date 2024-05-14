iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $54,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,020,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,345,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 518,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,359,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 122,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA remained flat at $74.67 during trading hours on Monday. 4,081,382 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

