iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8,294.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 76,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,838,000 after buying an additional 388,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $515.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

