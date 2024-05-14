iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,213,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,861,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,218,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

