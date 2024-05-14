iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 498,074 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 324,637 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,412,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,003,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 147,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

