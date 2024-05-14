iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.15

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 479848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 83,259 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 90,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

