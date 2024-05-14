iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 691.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. 750,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,463. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.