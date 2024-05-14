iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 622.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth about $108,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 300,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,641. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

