iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.24

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.24 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 240347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,543,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.