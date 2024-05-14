iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.15

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.15 and last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 221280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

