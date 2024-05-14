iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.13

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 109208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.