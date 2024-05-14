iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.13

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $43.96, with a volume of 109208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
