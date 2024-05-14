iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 2,699,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

