iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

UAE remained flat at $14.53 during trading on Tuesday. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 194,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

