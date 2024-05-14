iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $185.38

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.38 and last traded at $183.67, with a volume of 507930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.62.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $572,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

