iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.75

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 40226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $783.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

