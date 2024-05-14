iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 288,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 137,767 shares.The stock last traded at $34.12 and had previously closed at $33.70.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $674.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

