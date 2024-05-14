iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.44

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 46388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.