iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 135,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,631. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

