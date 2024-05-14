iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 514,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,741. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

