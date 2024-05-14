iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. 209,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

