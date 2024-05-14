iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $208,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,096. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.35 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day moving average is $229.95.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

