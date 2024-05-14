iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $65,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.26. 1,333,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

