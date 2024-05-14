iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 131,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,003. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.