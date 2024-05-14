iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. 27,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,299. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

