iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.57. 934,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,150. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

