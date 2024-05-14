iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.37

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.37 and last traded at $107.48, with a volume of 1340741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.57.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,714,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,451,000 after buying an additional 621,078 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,778,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,246,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

