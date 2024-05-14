iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after purchasing an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.46. 840,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,648. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $93.95 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

