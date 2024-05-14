Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.78.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.9 %
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.
Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
