Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jack in the Box also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-6.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.78.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 817,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,240. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.