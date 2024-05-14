Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Hold Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.9 %

JACK stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 817,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,808 shares of company stock valued at $129,530. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16,893.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.