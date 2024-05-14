Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,773 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.