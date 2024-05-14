Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 47,719 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

