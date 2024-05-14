Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in XPO by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in XPO by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in XPO by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,603,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,551. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

