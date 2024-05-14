Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 342.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACGL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,209. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $100.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

