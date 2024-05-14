Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,011 shares of company stock worth $37,337,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $171.93. 18,697,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,412,434. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

