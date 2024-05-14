Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.67. 15,069,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,677,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

