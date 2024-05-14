Janney Capital Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,216,000 after acquiring an additional 897,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,212,000 after acquiring an additional 463,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,980,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,388. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $82.81.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

