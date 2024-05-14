Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital raised its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,739 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,093,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MMIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,092. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $24.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

