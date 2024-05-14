Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.80. 1,665,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,581. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

