Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 3,187 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,388,000 after buying an additional 542,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

