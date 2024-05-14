Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $22,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,570. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.88. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

